Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


COAS played pivotal role in ending Pakistan’s isolation: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa played a key role to end Pakistan’s isolation in the world.  

Talking to journalists, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that  Pakistan’s relations with other countries restored due to the quiet diplomacy of General Bajwa and added that his services for the national security and unitary will always be remembered.

He said that the army chief’s foreign visits and bilateral meetings have created a level of mutual trust with the international community. Pervaiz Elahi said that for the first time India on the back foot on diplomatic front due to the initiative of Kartarpur corridor.

He further said that army chief’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan are being acknowledged worldwide.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Malnutrition serious health issue in Balochistan: experts

Pakistan

Embattled Sharifs meet in Ministers’ Enclave ahead of graft verdict

Pakistan

Pakistan Army organizes sports gala in Khuzdar

Pakistan

Pakistan stands by Indonesia in testing times, says FO


ARY NEWS URDU