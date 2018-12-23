COAS played pivotal role in ending Pakistan’s isolation: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa played a key role to end Pakistan’s isolation in the world.

Talking to journalists, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan’s relations with other countries restored due to the quiet diplomacy of General Bajwa and added that his services for the national security and unitary will always be remembered.

He said that the army chief’s foreign visits and bilateral meetings have created a level of mutual trust with the international community. Pervaiz Elahi said that for the first time India on the back foot on diplomatic front due to the initiative of Kartarpur corridor.

He further said that army chief’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan are being acknowledged worldwide.

Comments

comments