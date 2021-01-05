RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Corps Commander Conference (CCC) at the GHQ, where matters related to regional and domestic security environment were discussed, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, the security issues were discussed during the Corps Commanders Conference with a special focus on the situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the armed forces.

CCC was held @ GHQ today chaired by #COAS. The participants undertook comprehensive review of regional & domestic security environment with special focus on situation along the borders, internal security & other professional matters of the Army. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/8GwVSGYYNF — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 5, 2021



On Right of Self-Determination Day, the conference expressed complete solidarity with resilient and brave Kashmiri brethren till the realization of their just cause in accordance with their aspirations and relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The meeting reiterated that decades of atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces have failed to suppress the ever-strengthening freedom struggle and the determined Kashmiris shall succeed.

The army’s media wing said that satisfaction was expressed during the CCC over positive developments in Afghan Peace Process and efforts made for regional peace and stability.

Dilating upon the current security environment, the forum noted that the defeat of a complete threat spectrum is only possible through a comprehensive national effort, where all segments of the society play their rightful role.

According to the ISPR, the CCC headed by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa specially discussed the ongoing security situation along the LOC, Working Boundary and Eastern Border.

“Training and professional pursuits must remain our prime focus to enhance operational preparedness and thwart any possible misadventure,” the forum noted.

Speaking during the CCC, the army chief emphasized that the highest standards of capability and maintaining cutting edge at all levels is vital to meet all challenges in tandem with other elements of national power.

Read More: Covid-19 second wave: COAS Bajwa directs army’s full support to national effort

The CCC as quoted by the ISPR voiced extreme respect and appreciation for all those who are putting their lives at stake fighting against COVID-19.

The participants paid special tribute to all martyrs and their families for sacrifices rendered for peaceful and secure Pakistan especially the recent incidents in Balochistan.

“Their sacrifices won’t go waste. Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs,” the meeting expressed its resolved.

Comments

comments