RAWALPINDI: Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the Afghan peace process, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the meeting between the two was also attended by Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

“Matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed,” the army’s media wing said regarding the meeting.

It said that COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Uzbek foreign minister reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability, especially Afghan Peace Process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries, the ISPR said.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Dr. Abdulaziz Kamilov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Kamilov conveyed cordial greetings of President Shavkat Mirziyoye and reiterated Uzbekistan’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.

Prime Minister Khan fondly recalled his interactions with President Mirziyoyev in Beijing and Bishkek and reiterated his invitation to the Uzbek president to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Underlining the historic and civilizational links between the two countries, he said that Pakistan highly valued its close fraternal ties with Uzbekistan and wished to deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas.

