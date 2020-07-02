COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa visits Karachi, lauds LEAs performance

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Karachi and expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the law enforcing agencies (LEAs), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the COAS visited Corps Headquarters Karachi and Rangers Headquarters during his visit. Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz briefed him over the activities of the law enforcement agencies.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over their performance, said a press release issued from the ISPR.

The army chief also visited the garrison health center and field isolation center in Karachi and lauded the efforts of the Karachi Corps in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COAS also laid floral wreath on the martyrs’ monument during his visit to Rangers Headquarters.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the security guards, Sindh police and Rangers personnel for foiling a terror attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

According to a message posted on the official Twitter account of the ISPR, the COAS paid a glowing tribute to the security guards at the PSX, who sacrificed their lives as first responders, vigilantly checking terrorists’ entry to the stock exchange’s premises and foiling a major terrorist incident.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while appreciating the law enforcement authorities for their operational readiness, lauded prompt effective and integrated response of Rangers and Sindh police, eliminating terrorists in the shortest possible time.

“With support of our resilient nation, we will foil all efforts of enemies aimed at destabilizing hard-earned peace achieved through sacrifices of our martyrs” the COAS was quoted as saying in the ISPR press release.

