RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said that Pakistan is a peaceful nation, however, if war is imposed on them then they would respond to it in a befitting manner, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing the ceremony to give away military awards on the occasion of Defence Day at General Headquarters (GHQ), General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the country has responded in a befitting manner when it was attacked owing to a foiled attack in Balakot.

Praising the war heroes of 1965, the COAS said that it was an unforgettable event in the history that witnessed remarkable stories of courage, valour and love for the nation.

“We mark this day to remember martyrs of 1948, 1965, 1971, Kargil and war against terrorism,” he said adding that it reminds them as to how the nation defeated an enemy far bigger than them and gives the courage to repeat the history again.

While lauding the families of the martyrs, present during the ceremony, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa assured them that the nation would not forget the sacrifices they had rendered for the country.

They are our heroes and any nation that forgets its heroes will never be remembered in history, he said.

The army chief also lauded the army officers who received awards during the ceremony and said that they maintained the traditions of the armed forces while serving their duties. “The medal on your chest is also a matter of pride for us,” he said.

He said that Pakistan got independence on the ideology of Islamic identity and the enemy is continuously involved in hatching a conspiracy to form a nexus against the identity.

He, however, said that the armed forces and the nation would foiled such attempts.

Qamar Javed Bajwa said that it was an honour for him to represent one of the finest and bravest armed forces in the globe. “The world has recognized the abilities of our forces,” he said.

Fifth-generation war

While diverting attention towards the challenge of fifth-generation or hybrid war imposed on the nation, the COAS said that it was aimed at defaming the country and armed forces to create anarchy.

“We are aware of its threat and will also win this war with the support of the nation,” he said.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the country had passed through testing times during the past 20 years as it continued to face wars on eastern and western borders. “We fought a nerve-wracking war against terrorism that saw sacrifices from thousands and displacements of many more,” he said.

He said that they also successfully tackled natural disasters like coronavirus and locust attack recently. “The nation has finally reclaimed peace due to unprecedented sacrifices and now we have to convert it into progress and prosperity,” the army chief said.

Kashmir Issue

He said that they want peace in the globe especially in the region and Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process was a testament of it. “On the other hand, India has adopted an irresponsible behaviour and has endangered the region’s peace by scrapping special status of the occupied territory of Kashmir,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir is an undoubtedly a disputed matter and we will not accept any unilateral decision on it, he said adding Quaid-e-Azam termed Kashmir as jugular vein of the country and every word of this quote is part of their faith.

We will not show any leniency over the Kashmir issue, he said adding the country could neither be harassed through piles of new weaponry nor any threat.

Pakistan Army is aware of every threat and will respond to any attempt from the enemy in a befitting manner, he said.

Awards

Meanwhile, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to the officers of the armed forces with 40 of them receiving Sitara-e-Imtiaz, 24 getting Tamgha-i-Basalat while one officer was awarded the United Nations medal. The awards of the martyrs were received by their family members.

