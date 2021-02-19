Web Analytics
Incoming US CENTCOM commander calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa: ISPR

ISPR, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, US centcom commander,

RAWALPINDI: Incoming Commander US CENTCOM General Kenneth F. Mc Kenzie Jr on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation with particular reference to the ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting.


“Both expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of Afghan situation,” said the army’s media wing. COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan is committed to efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it is important for peace in Pakistan.

The incoming US CENTCOM commander and other dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan’s commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism and ensuring regional stability.

Ahead of this meeting, earlier in the day, Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the ISPR, the two of them discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly developments in the Afghan Peace Process during the meeting.

Read More: Zalmay, COAS deliberate Afghanistan peace over meeting: ISPR

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that peace in both countries is in the greater interest of the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process and expressed that relations between Pakistan and Russia will continue to prosper manifolds.

“Both sides reiterated the commitment to enhance the bilateral relationship,” said the army’s media wing.

