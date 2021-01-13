RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Quetta on a day-long visit and met with families of victims of the Machh incident, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, COAS also interacted with a large gathering of the Hazara community and was given a detailed security brief at HQ Southern Command.

At HQ Southern Command, COAS was apprised about prevailing security challenges in the province and the measures taken, including border management along with Pak- Afghan and Pak-Iran Border, added the ISPR.

“COAS also spent time with the bereaved families of Mach incident victims and assured them that perpetrators of this heinous incident shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go waste,” said the military’s media wing in a statement.

While addressing the garrison officers, COAS appreciated their preparedness and efforts for ensuring peace and stability in the province despite difficulties of terrain and distances involved.

Read More: Army chief, PM Imran vow to bring Machh tragedy killers to justice

“Balochistan is in sharp focus of our enemies due to its strategic potential,” COAS remarked, adding that, “Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province is progress of the country”.

The disruptive efforts by hostile forces won’t be allowed to succeed. Security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued/ ensured to the hilt, COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Southern Command.

Comments

comments