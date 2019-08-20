COAS ratifies life imprisonment handed to serving Pak Army major

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa ratified on Tuesday the sentence of life imprisonment handed down to a serving Pakistan Army major found guilty of misusing his official position, reported ARY News.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a Field General Court Martial had found the officer guilty of misusing his authority.

The military’s media wing said the officer has been dismissed from his service and sent to jail for life.

Earlier, in May this year, one army officer, named as Brigadier Raja Rizwan (Retd) and a civilian officer, Dr. Waseem Akram were awarded capital punishment by a Field General Court Martial, while 14 years worth of imprisonment was handed to Lt. General Javed Iqbal (Retd).

“The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for separate cases,” an ISPR statement said.

Comments

comments