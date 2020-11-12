RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated on Thursday Pakistan Army’s utmost support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and the people of the disputed region.

He was talking to AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider who called on him in Rawalpindi.

They discussed matters of mutual interest particularly situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), according to the ISPR.

On November 04, COAS Bajwa had got a briefing on the prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) during a visit to the Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps. He appreciated the resilience of the Kashmiri population being deliberately targeted by the Indian Army on both sides of the LOC.

“Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure the protection and security of people along the Line of Control,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

