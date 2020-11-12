Web Analytics
COAS reiterates Pak Army’s commitment to Kashmir cause

COAS azad jammu and kashmir pm

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated on Thursday Pakistan Army’s utmost support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and the people of the disputed region.

He was talking to AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider who called on him in Rawalpindi.

Also Read: Pakistan rejects India’s land ownership laws in occupied Kashmir

They discussed matters of mutual interest particularly situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), according to the ISPR.

On November 04, COAS Bajwa had got a briefing on the prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) during a visit to the Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps. He appreciated the resilience of the Kashmiri population being deliberately targeted by the Indian Army on both sides of the LOC.

Also Read: PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmiri people 

“Pakistan Army shall continue to ensure the protection and security of people along the Line of Control,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

