Rotary International delegation calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: A four-member delegation of Rotary International, a United States organisation working on polio eradication in Pakistan’s health sector, has met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The delegation led by Rotary International President Holger Knaack called on COAS Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) where they discussed matters related to healthcare including polio eradication.

The army chief appreciated the contributions of the organisation in Pakistan’s health sector. He expressed hopes that polio will be completely eradicated from Pakistan with the joint efforts of all institutions.

