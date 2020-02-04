Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rotary International delegation calls on COAS Bajwa

COAS Rotary International polio eradication

RAWALPINDI: A four-member delegation of Rotary International, a United States organisation working on polio eradication in Pakistan’s health sector, has met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The delegation led by Rotary International President Holger Knaack called on COAS Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) where they discussed matters related to healthcare including polio eradication.

The army chief appreciated the contributions of the organisation in Pakistan’s health sector. He expressed hopes that polio will be completely eradicated from Pakistan with the joint efforts of all institutions.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

ISPR releases anthem to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan

Pakistan, KSA to work together for protection of pilgrims from coronavirus

Pakistan

Electric rickshaws to be launched in three major cities of country: PM’s adviser

Pakistan

Seven people suspected of having coronavirus tested negative: PM aide


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close