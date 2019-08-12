COAS spends Eid with troops on LoC

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control in Bagh sector and spent Eid with troops deployed there on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief said the government has initiated multiple efforts to redress the Kashmir crisis.

“Our resolve to solve the Kashmir dispute is as strong as desire for peace,” he added.

“India is trying to shift the global attention away from IOJ&K to LOC and Pakistan and for this purpose it can do anything.”

Gen Bajwa said they must not give India any opportunity to cover up the crimes it is committing in the occupied territory.

“Our religion teaches us peace but also to sacrifice and standing for the truth. We stand with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and no matter how much time and whatever effort it takes, we will prove equal to the challenge, InshaAllah,” he concluded.

According to ISPR, the Pakistan Army is observing Eid solemnly in solidarity with the Kashmiris living under Indian occupation.

