Our tribute to all women who played pivotal role in nation building: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message on International Women’s Day paid tribute to all women of Pakistan, who have played “pivotal role” in nation building in all segments of society.

“Our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs’ families and those serving in armed forces are pride of our nation,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted him as saying that in a Twitter statement.

“Our tribute to all women of 🇵🇰, who have played pivotal role in nation building in all segments of our society. Our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs’ families and those serving in armed forces are pride of our nation.” COAS#OurWomenOurPride — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 8, 2020



International Women’s Day is being observed today to raise awareness against gender bias and to take action for equality.

This year’s theme is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.

President Arif Alvi earlier today took to the micro-blogging website Twitter and paid a glowing tribute to Pakistani women on International Women’s Day.

The tweet read: “On #WomensDay we agree that Pakistan as a state & all its citizens must ensure for Women: Equal opportunities in education, health & jobs; Inclusion; Ensure inheritance; Safety in all spaces; No harassment & no violence.

