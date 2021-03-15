COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited the field area of Lahore Corps and received a briefing on the formation’s operational preparedness, ARY News reported, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated troops for their professionalism and high training standards.

The army chief advised troops to stay focused in their professional pursuits as professional excellence and extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges, said ISPR.

Interacting with the troops, the COAS also urged the troops to keep abreast with changing nature of threats to meet any kind of challenges. During the visit, the army chief also witnessed small arms firing.

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz accompanied General Bajwa during the visit.

Earlier on March 5, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the field training area in Cholistan Desert where he was briefed on exercise Zarb-e-Hadeed., ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia, was briefed about the modalities of two-week-long Corps level exercise Zarb e Hadeed.

