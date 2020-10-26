COAS, Turkish minister discuss security, defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Turkish Minister of National Defence retired Gen Hulusi Akar called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest, including regional stability as well as defence and security cooperation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that both countries share a great history of brotherly relations which is being transformed into an enduring partnership.

The Turkish minister commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, especially the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism.

