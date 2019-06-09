COAS performs Umrah, prays for country’s stability

MAKKAH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday performed Umrah in the holy city of Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The doors of Khana-e-Kabba were also opened for the COAS during his Umrah.

General Bajwa made special prayers for the progress, prosperity and stability in Pakistan.

Earlier on December 20, 2016, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army staff (COAS) had performed his first Umrah.

General Bajwa first visited Masjad e Nabwi where he has offered Nawafil at Riazul Jannah then later he had visited Roza e Rasool. Later in the day, COAS Gen Bajwa went to Makkah to perform Umrah.

The Umrah was performed during the three days visit of the COAS of Saudi Arabia. In first two days of visit he called on Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

The Saudi king and the COAS had agreed that both the countries share great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood which has transformed into an enduring partnership. The crown Prince and foreign minister were also present in the meeting.

COAS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the security and protection of the Holy Mosques and also the territorial integrity of the kingdom.

