United States (US) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Wednesday telephoned Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss matters related to mutual interest.

According to a statement released by the Pentagon, matters pertaining to regional stability and security came under discussion during the telephonic conversation.

During the telephonic phone call, US Defence Secretary Austin reaffirmed the importance of the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan peace negotiations.

Today, I had the pleasure of speaking with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa. I reiterated the importance of our bilateral relationship, and we look forward to continued engagement on our shared goals. pic.twitter.com/zsvcIntvxh — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 28, 2021

Secretary Austin and General Bajwa also discussed the drawdown in Afghanistan, read the statement.

US defence secretary and General Bajwa also discussed the importance of regional stability and the desire for the United States and Pakistan to continue working together on shared goals and objectives in the region, the press release stated.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa last week had welcomed President Biden’s announcement of withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The statement came after Angela Ageler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on Army chief Gen Bajwa at GHQ.

COAS welcomed President Biden’s announcement of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. He further reiterated that a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan in particular and the region in general, the ISPR had said.

