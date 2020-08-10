COAS visits ISI headquarters, briefed on security situation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Monday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters and received a detailed briefing on the internal and external security situation of the country, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief appreciated the measures to optimize performance of ISI, ensuring that country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by ISI Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, read the statement.

Read More: Top military brass visits ISI headquarters, briefed over LOC, IOK situation: ISPR

Earlier on June 16, top military leadership had visited the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters, where they had been briefed over security issues with special focus on Line Of Control (LoC) and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

According to a message posted on official Twitter account of the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan had visited the Directorate General of the ISI that day.

A comprehensive briefing had been given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on situation of Line Of Control and Indian Occupied Kashmir.

