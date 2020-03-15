COAS visits family of martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the family of martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram in Lahore on Sunday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa offered Fateha and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Paying glowing tribute to the services of martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram, the chief of the army staff said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain.

He maintained, “We owe improved peace and stability to supreme sacrifices rendered by our martyrs.”

Read More: PAF Wing Commander martyred as F-16 jet crashes in Islamabad

Earlier on March 11, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Wing Commander Noman Akram had embraced martyrdom when F-16 jet crashed near Islamabad’s Shakarparian area, PAF spokesperson had said.

According to PAF, the F-16 jet crashed near the Chand Tara area while rehearsing for the March 23 Parade. Police and rescue officials had reached the crashed site and cordoned off the area.

A board of inquiry had been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident, the PAF spokesperson had added.

