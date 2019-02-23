Coast guards carry out rescue operation in flood-hit Lasbela

KARACHI: Pakistan Coast Guards carried out rescue operation in Lasbela district where flood emergency was declared by the Balochistan government after heavy rain lashed the city.

A spokesperson for the coast guards said scores of people along with cattle were moved to safety over the last two days. Besides, the affected families were provided healthcare and food.

He said the coast guards also cleared the Coastal Highway for traffic, besides repairing other damaged roads in the affected areas.

Read Also: Balochistan: Emergency declared in Makran, Lasbela after heavy rainfall

Earlier, on Feb 21, the Balochistan government issued flood emergency in Lasbela and other areas after heavy downpour lashed the city and adjoining areas. It sought help from Pakistan Army owing to the worsening situation in Lasbela district.

Heavy rain damaged several roads and bridges in Makran region. A portion of M-8 Motorway near Hoshab swept away by the rainwater, while a bridge of Karachi to Gwadar Coastal Highway was also partially damaged due to rainfall.

Balochistan’s Home Minister Zia Langove visited the office of the PDMA. The officials of the disaster management body briefed the minister about the situation after heavy rainfall across the province.

Moreover, the mercury dropped in Chaman district in northern Balochistan after intermittent rainfall.

Provincial home minister after the PDMA briefing said that a village of district Lasbela was affected in the rainfall and rescue work has been underway for rescue of 60 people trapped in the disaster affected village.

