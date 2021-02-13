Footage of a cobra bringing traffic flow to a grinding halt has gone viral on social media, showing a policeman paving way for the reptile to cross the road safely.

The incident has been reported in India’s Karnataka state and according to local media reports, the vehicular movement remained stopped for about 30 minutes at a busy junction of the Udupi.

Movement of vehicles came to an abrupt halt for about 30 mins at the busy Kalsanka Junction in Udupi on Thursday when a cobra suddenly appeared on the road. 🚦 Traffic Police stopped the motorists, who waited patiently as the cobra moved slowly across the hot road surface. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/m5j1Y0zQiy — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) February 12, 2021



Footage that has gone viral on social media shows the snake slithering on the road.

The traffic policemen halted vehicles at the busy Kalsanka Junction after spotting the cobra as a few surprised motorists and pedestrians filmed the scene.

“Movement of vehicles came to an abrupt halt for about 30 mins at the busy Kalsanka Junction in Udupi on Thursday when a cobra suddenly appeared on the road,” the Twitter account said in its caption while sharing the video.

It further said that just as the cobra crossed the road after a 30-minute struggle, a man rescued it and took it away for treatment.

This is not the first time that a snake halted vehicular traffic on a road in India as in a similar incident, a 10-foot long python blocked traffic on a highway after coiling itself around the wheel of a car.

The incident occurred at Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai, a business city in India’s Maharashtra state and a video showed that the snake was later caught by a team of catchers in a daring attempt.

