ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for the Foreign Office, Aisha Farooqui holding her weekly briefing on Thursday said that Pakistan is cognizant of nefarious Indian designs, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said that in the time of global turmoil due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Indian unilateral actions against regional peace and stability are intolerable.

Farooqui said that India is consistently violating international laws and treaties.

Focusing her attiention towards Pakistan’s fight against the menace of COVID-19, Farooqui said that Pakistanis stranded in various parts of the world have been brought back through special flights and the flights will continue till each and every Pakistani is safely back home.

Earlier in the day, An Indian drone was shot down by the Pakistan Armed Forces along the Line of Control (LOC), Sankh sector for airspace and border violation, ISPR reported.

The Indian quad-copter came 600 metres inside Pakistan’s territory for surveillance and was met with a swift retort resulting in the shooting down of the machine.

