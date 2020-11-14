Ancient coins belonging to Abbasid Caliphate discovered

A team of archaeologists on Saturday claimed to have discovered a collection of 28 gold dinars and five small coins belonging to Abbasid Caliphate in Egypt.

According to the details, the team, comprising archaeological experts of Egypt and Russia, working at Deir Al-Banat (Al-Banat Monastery) archaeological site in Fayoum has discovered 28 gold dinars and five small coins.

The ancient coins were wrapped in a linen roll tied by a clay ring bearing unclear symbols. Head of the Islamic, Coptic and Jewish Antiquities Sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities described the discovery as the most important in the region, the state-run media service reported.

The discoveries include 16 dinars and five parts of gold dinars from the era of Caliph Al-Muqtadir Billah ( 908-932 AD), 10 dinars from the era of Caliph Al-Radi Billah (934-940 AD), in addition to two dinars from the era of Caliph Al-Mu’tasim Billah (833-842 AD), he added.

