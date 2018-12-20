Cold and dry weather predicted in most country

KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, extremely cold weather is expected in the northern parts on Thursday, according to the Pakistan Metrological Department.

Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next few days.

The dense/shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in few central/southern parts of Punjab and Peshawar division during morning/night hours.

The weather department predicted similar weather conditions are expected to continue on Friday. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, whereas very cold weather in the northern parts.

It said the weather remained very cold in the northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country as the dense fog gripped several parts of central and southern Punjab.

The maximum temperature measured in the country on Wednesday was -11°C in Skardu, followed by -07°C in Gupis. Quetta and Astore experienced as low temperature as -06°C, Hunza -05°C, Kalat and Kalam -04°C, Gilgit and Dalbandin -03°C, Bagrote, Dir, Malamjabba, Chitral and Rawalakot -02°C and Drosh -01°C.

