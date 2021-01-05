Cold spell continues in Karachi, rainfall in Punjab, other areas

KARACHI: The cold wave continued in the port city as minimum temperature remained in single digit on Tuesday morning i.e. 8.5°Celsius, ARY News reported.

The maximum temperature in daytime could remain between 24 – 26 ºCelsius today, according to the met office.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report predicted that the ongoing cold spell in the city will likely to last few more days.

Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city with the wind speed 07-09 nautical miles per hour and humidity at 67 percent.

Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, the PMD said in its weather report.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in north eastern Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

In last 24 hours, upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir region received rainfall with thunderstorm, snowfall at hills and hailstorm at isolated places.

Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country, whereas severe cold spell continued in northern Balochistan and the Northern Areas.

Yesterday maximum rainfall received at Faisalabad 48mm, Hafizabad 46mm, Gujrat 33mm, Mangla 31mm, Jhelum 30mm, Murree 26mm, Mandi Bahauddin 24mm, Gujranwala 18mm, Lahore (A/P 17mm, City 03mm), Kotli 33mm, Garhi Dopatta 13mm, Muzaffarabad 10mm, Rawlakot 09mm, Kakol 20mm, Malamjabba 15mm.

Moreover, light snowfall also reported at Astore, Kalam and Skardu.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast the first rain/snowfall of Year 2021 in upper areas of the country from Sunday till Tuesday after entry of a strong westerly wave in the country.

Comments

comments