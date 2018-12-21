Cold wave continues to shudder most parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The cold wave continues to shudder Pakistan on Friday as mercury goes down in Skardu in northern parts below minus nine degree Celsius, according to ARY News.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) today forecast a dry and cold weather in most parts of Pakistan including federal capital Islamabad.

Intense cold weather will continue to prevail in northern parts of Pakistan.

The mercury goes down in Quetta on Thursday to minus five degree and in Kalat to minus six degree Celsius in southwestern Balochistan province.

In Gilgit and Dir temperature recorded at minus three degree, Murree -1, Islamabad and Muzaffarabad 02 degree centigrade, Pesawar 03 and Lahore and Faisalabad 04 degree Celsius.

The temperature in Karachi and Hyderabad remained 09 degree centigrade.

The plains of Punjab and Sindh and some parts of Peshawar were engulfed by thick fog at some places, the met office reported.

The foggy conditions seriously disrupt traffic on roads and motorways as well as air-traffic in parts of Punjab, Sindh and other regions of Pakistan due to poor visibility conditions.

The arrival of Siberian winds causes mercury to drop in Karachi as winter permeates in the port city. The weather department has said that the cold breeze will continue to blow in the metropolis for another two days.

