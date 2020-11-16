Cold wave grips Karachi, temperature may drop to 9°C this week

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a fall in temperature in Karachi this week under the influence of the westerly winds which entered the city on Monday.

The met office has predicted that fresh cold wave likely to remain till the end of the third week of November in the metropolis.

The PMD has forecasted that the temperature in the port city may drop nine degrees Celsius during the current week.

The weather will remain cold and dry in the next 24 hours in Karachi with a maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly dry weather in most plain areas of the Province during next 24 hours.

While, cold in Upper areas fog also likely in plain areas of Punjab during morning and night hours, a MET office reported.

