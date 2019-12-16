Cold wave to persist for next 24 hours across country: Met Office

KARACHI: The ongoing spell of cold and dry weather is likely to persist in most part of the country for next 24 hours, said Pakistan Metrological Department on Monday.

In a statement, the Met Office said that dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

The weather department said that frost is also likely to form in Potwar region and most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry and cold in most parts of the country while very cold in upper areas.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Skardu, Astore-09°C, Kalam -08°C, Bagrote -07, Gupis -06, Hunza, Malamjabba -05°C, Parachinar, Kalat -04°C, Gilgit, Quetta -03, Dir -02, Murree and Chilas -01°C.

Read More: Very cold weather prevails in Pakistan’s North with Astore as coldest

Earlier on December 3, a spell of very cold weather was prevailing in northern areas of Pakistan with lowest minimum temperature recorded -09 C in Astore in Gilgit Baltistan region.

The GB region was undergoing a very cold spell of weather with Astore -09, Skardu -06, Gilgit -04 and Hunza -03 degree Celsius.

The areas other than Gilgit Baltistan which will remain very cold including Kalam -07°C, Gupis, Skardu -06, Bagrot -05, Kalat -04, Dir -03, Parachinar and Quetta -01°Celsius according to the weather department.

