Cold weather to intensify as light rain expected in Karachi tomorrow   

KARACHI: The met authorities on Saturday said that the light rain is expected in the city, further intensifying the cold weather in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

Chief Meteorologist of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz said that currently the sea breeze is witnessed at 26 kilometers per hour in the city and coupled with the expected light rains on Sunday (tomorrow), it will further intensify the cold weather in the metropolis.

The temperatures will fall down to 6 C or 7 C in the next couple of days, he said.

He further predicted that the current spell of cold weather would continue in the city till 22 January. “This will be the extreme spell of winter of this season,” he said.

On January 01, the met office in its winter rainfall outlook till February has forecast above-normal rains with few heavy snowfall events in most of the northwestern and upper parts of the country.

According to the weather outlook, winter season is expected to bring above-normal rainfall and more spells of rainy weather systems.

The frequency of fog in plain areas may be reduced due to rainfall spells and windy conditions, the report said.

The rainy weather would be helpful in rain-fed areas for healthier growth of crops, the outlook said.

According to the report, heavy snow over mountains would be beneficial for groundwater and summer runoff into the major water reservoirs in the country.

