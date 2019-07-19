Combating perjury essential for justice-based society: CJP Khosa

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday stressed the need for combating the menace of perjury in order to establish a society based on justice.

Addressing a ceremony at Central Police Office in Karachi, he said two biggest loopholes plaguing the country’s criminal justice system are false testimony and tactics employed to drag on a case.

The top judge said there is a need to improve the police system to bring it at part with modern needs.

He said it is imperative for an investigation officer to prove a case beyond any shadow of doubt.

Justice Khosa said important decisions have been made to overcome delaying tactics in cases.

He said now testimonies in one case would have to be wrapped up by criminal courts before proceeding to another case.

The country’s top adjudicator said dispensation of justice has been expedited and there is no pending of cases of murder and drugs in twelve districts of Pakistan at present.

