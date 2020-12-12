‘Come to school and take home tasks’, Hyderabad headmaster announces on loudspeaker

HYDERABAD: In a bid to mitigate the academic losses of students amid the second wave of the COVID-19, a government school headmaster made announcements through a loudspeaker, urging the students to visit the school and take home tasks in Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Shahmir Chandio, headmaster of a government school, conducted door-to-door visits in the locality and urged the students to take their winter vacations’ homework from their concerned teachers.

The headmaster, while walking through the area, made the announcement about the home task through the loudspeaker.

“School is closed but homework is very important,” he announced and urged the students to visit the educational facility to take their home tasks. People left surprised after listening the announcement and appreciated the headmaster for his efforts for education.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had announced the closure of all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Shafqat Mahmood, while addressing an important press conference alongside Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, had said that the government will have to take such steps to immediately stop the virus spread.

