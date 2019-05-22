Commander of Polish forces calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Mika called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting discussed issues of mutual interest including defence, training and security cooperation between the two armies.

Lieutenant General Mika acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism, efforts in fight against terrorism and contributions towards regional peace and stability.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Commander of the Polish Armed Forces laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A contingent of Pakistan Army presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

Yesterday, Chinese ambassador Yao Jing met General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to the army’s public relations wing, the meeting discussed matters related to mutual interests between both the countries including regional matters.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further strengthen the bond between the two friendly countries.

