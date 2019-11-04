The government released a commemorative stamp on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Pakistan Post has decided to establish a post office at Kartarpur complex to facilitate Sikh pilgrims while another post office will be opened at Nankana Sahib, Radio Pakistan reported.

The commemorative stamp will also be provided in 192 member countries of Universal Postal Union.

The officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Oct 24 signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary External Affairs SCL Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries at Kartarpur Zero Point.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9.

In the agreement, Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

