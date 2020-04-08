Steps underway to postpone payment of electricity, gas bills: commerce ministry

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce has announced that steps were being taken to postpone payments of electricity and gas bills to provide relief to the nationals amid coronavirus crisis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The federal government has continued efforts to end difficulties being faced by trade and industrial sectors due to coronavirus pandemic besides taking steps to resolve issues of business community, said the spokesperson to commerce ministry.

“The ministry is in contact with all chambers of commerce and four sessions were held during the last 10 days to resolve the business community’s issues,” said spokesperson.

Read: ECC approves Rs2.5 billion Ramzan Relief Package

The statement read that various steps were taken to cope with the impact of COVID-19 including mark-up on loans, availability of cash and refund, whereas, more decisions were being taken to postpone the payment of electricity and gas bills.

The government is also making diplomatic efforts to avoid suspension of export orders and resumption of scheduled shipments, as well as envisaging standard operating procedures (SOPs) for concerned industries of export sector.

Special permission had also been granted to the food, pharmaceutical and energy sectors to resume operations and movements by the federal government, the spokesperson added.

