Commissioner Karachi takes notice of milk price hike

KARACHI: Taking notice of illegal hike in milk prices, Karachi commissioner here on Sunday announced crackdown against all those selling milk at higher prices than the rates fixed by the provincial government, ARY News reported.

The Karachi commissioner has directed all deputy commissioners of the metropolis to take action against the individuals who are selling milk above the fixed rate of government.

The commissioner has also formed teams and directed the officials to present a report on a daily basis.

Hours after the orders passed by Karachi commissioner, the different teams raided several shops of milk in areas of Ferozabad, Ibrahim Hyderi and imposed fine.

Earlier on Saturday, the Sindh government took notice of illegal hike in milk prices and sought a report from Karachi’s commissioner over the selling of milk at the price of Rs110 per litre.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Dr Katumal Jewan had directed Karachi’s commissioner and price control magistrates to launch a crackdown against all those selling milk at exorbitant rates in the metropolis.

The government had set the milk price at Rs94 per litre. No one, whether one was a retailer, wholesaler or a dairy farmer, can charge more rates of milk than the ones notified by the government, he said in a statement.

