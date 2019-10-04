Commissioner Karachi rules out impression of removing push-carts in the city

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani on Friday ruled out the impression of removing push-carts from the metropolis, ARY News reported.

The commissioner said push-carts are allowed as per the law and they do not fall in the encroachment category. He said the roadside vendors should set-up their push-carts in such a way, that they do not cause any traffic jams in the city.

Mr. Shalwani underscored the need for registration of the push-carts in Karachi.

Earlier in the day, the anti-encroachment cell of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had carried out raids in various parts of Karachi.

The raids were conducted in North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Landhi and Korangi areas of the metropolis where the officials of the anti-encroachment cell removed dozens of cabins, grills, chairs and other assets.

The cell also demolished illegal constructions on footpaths in the areas during the latest raids.

Earlier in August, the Board of Revenue officials had carried out an anti-encroachment operation to retrieve its land in Ahsanabad Sector 3 and Gulshan-e-Brohi, where hundreds of houses were razed.

