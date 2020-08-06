Commissioner Karachi orders vacating dilapidated, under construction buildings

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has ordered officials of concerned institutions to immediately vacate dilapidated and under construction buildings in view of heavy rainfall across the metropolis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani chaired a high-level meeting today which was attended by Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director-general, deputy commissioners and representatives of the Association ofo Builders and Developers (ABAD).

The commissioner ordered the institutions to immediate vacate all dilapidated buildings due to the fresh spell of monsoon. He said that emergency measures will be taken following the directives of the Supreme Court (SC) to avoid any kind of losses and damages.

The participants of the meeting also reviewed the action being taken against encroachments in different parts of the port including areas adjacent to Kidney Centre and Royal Park.

The representatives of ABAD briefed the commissioner regarding the illegal buildings and constructions.

Shallwani issued directives to present a progress report regarding the actions for bulldozing all illegal constructions across the metropolis.

The power supply company, K-Electric (KE), wrote letters to the Commissioner Office and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to take special steps for draining rainwater from 451 areas. In the letter, the power supply company said that KE staff faced trouble to continue technical work in the areas.

The KE administration also provided the list of the affected areas to the commissioner office. It also stated that TV and internet cables were not removed from the KE infrastructure, whereas, the company has disconnected street light switches from all of its installations.

Heavy downpour lashed different areas of Karachi on Thursday evening, inundating streets and leaving a major part of the port city without power.

The heavy rainfall has hindered the flow of traffic as raods submerged in rainwater in many areas of the city, including Shahrahe Faisal, Drigh Road, Natha Khan.

Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded 28 mm of rain in Saddar, 20mm in Shah Faisal Colony, 11mm in Gulistan-e-Johar and 9mm in Nazimabad. Rescue sources said that a man died of electrocution in Gulistan-e-Johar.

Comments

comments