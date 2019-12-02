Commissioner orders AIGP Karachi to book loggers under forest act

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Monday gave written instructions to the Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon for action against those involved in cutting down trees in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The commissioner’s instructions came in the wake of an incident in which unknown people half-chopped a number of trees at a green belt near Power House roundabout in North Karachi.

The action was sought from the the AIGP Karachi in a letter written by an assistant commissioner on the directives of the commissioner.

Shallwani asked that those involved in it should be booked under the forest act. “The concerned police station should also take stern action against anyone found involved in cutting trees,” he directed.

On April 07, police claimed to have arrested two members of a gang involved in illegal cutting of mangrove trees in Karachi.

Read More: Chitral Forrest staff capture two trucks loaded with illegal timber

Karachi police, while carrying out action against loggers, arrested two who allegedly belonged to a gang involved in timber smuggling. The arrests were made in Ibrahim Hyderi area of the metropolis.

Law enforcers have also recovered more than 200 tons of mangrove tree wood loaded on a truck during the raid.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir, the accused persons, Kamran and Mazhar, were arrested from Chashma roundabout. He said that the persons were involved in the illegal cutting of tree and selling of the wood into timber market.

Comments

comments