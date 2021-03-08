Committee formed to finalize candidate for Senate deputy chairman slot: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that they will field a joint candidate for the office of deputy chairman of the Senate, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad, Fazlur Rehman said that they had formed a committee to finalize a candidate for the office of Senate deputy chairman.

PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will head the committee, the PDM chief said, adding that it is comprised Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Usman Kakar, Akram Khan Durrani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and others.

Read More: PDM fails to reach consensus on deputy chairman Senate candidate

PDM has approved the name of newly-elected Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani as the joint candidate of the opposition alliance for the Senate chairmanship, he announced.

Responding to a question, the PDM leader said that their long march will begin on 26th of March, adding that the caravans will arrive in Islamabad on 30th of March.

On the occasion, he condemned the unpleasant incident that took place outside the parliament last week.

Comments

comments