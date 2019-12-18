PM Imran Khan constitutes committee for fertiliser cost regulation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a special six-member committee to determine and regulate prices of fertilisers in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The committee will give its recommendations on fertiliser costs to the Prime Minister who shall then give a formal approval for them, if agreed upon.

First session of the committee is set to commence on the December 20, two days from now.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on commerce and trade, Razzak Dawood have been tipped to be a part of the six-member committee.

Other members will include members of development, power and petroleum ministries.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a session of the core committee of his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to review the current political scenario of the country.

