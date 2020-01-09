Committee formed to probe infant’s death in Karachi’s NICH

KARACHI: The Sindh health department has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the death of a newborn girl at Karachi’s National Institute of Child Health (NICH), ARY News reported on Thursday.

An infant died on Thursday after an incubator caught fire at Karachi’s National Institute of Child Health (NICH). Director NICH confirmed the incident, saying that the incubator caught fire inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital and a newborn girl was burnt to death.

According to the notification, the committee will be headed by the administration special secretary and comprise Dr Sikandar Memon, the programme manager of Sindh HIV/AIDS Control Programme, Dr Zulfiqar, director of the Electro-Medical Workshop, Jamshoro and Dr Rubina, Additional Medical Superintendent of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

The committee formed after Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the executive director of the NICH.

Earlier in June 2012, at least seven newborn babies had died and 9 others received severe burn wounds after a blaze broke out in the nursery section of Lahore’s Service Hospital.

According to the reports, more than 26 severely-ill children including underweight and premature babies had been receiving treatment in the nursery section when the fire engulfed the ward.

