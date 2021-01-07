KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has formed a six-member police committee to probe the murder of Zain Ali Effendi, a grandson of Hassan Ali Effendi, ARY News reported.

A six-member team will be headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District East Sajid Ameer.

The other member includes SP Jamshed Town, DSP Darakhshan, SHO Ferozabad Aurangzeb Khattak, SHO and SEO Jamshed Town.

The investigation team can seek help from any police department or officer, reads the notification.

Zain Ali Effendi, a grandson of Hassan Ali Effendi, the founder of Karachi’s Sindh Madrasatul Islam, was murdered yesterday by five armed men at his residence near Mazar-e-Quaid.

Police and the counter-terrorism department personnel yesterday visited the crime scene to assess the situation prima facie.

Complete geo-fencing of the crime scene has been carried out, police told media, adding that they are probing whether it was a result of random robbery bid or a targeted attack.

The suspects in the case have only taken a mobile phone, wallet, and few jewelry items from the deceased, said the police.

Only after analyzing phone calls made by suspects will we build on the investigation on the matter, police said of the geo-fencing data it recovered.

It was reported earlier that unknown armed men had entered residence of Zain Ali Effendi in the wee hours of Wednesday and shot him dead.

The armed men had arrived in a white Corolla car, the police further said.

“They had tied a servant in home with rope and pumped three bullets in the face of the victim,” according to police.

