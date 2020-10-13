Committee formed to probe murder of Maulana Adil

ISLAMABAD: Sindh police on Tuesday constituted a four-member high-level inquiry committee to probe into the killing of renowned religious scholar and head of Jamia Farooqia Maulana Dr Adil Khan in the Karachi gun attack, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sindh inspector general of police has formed the inquiry committee headed by Karachi police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon. The committee also includes Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) DIG Omar Shahid, DIG east and SSP Korangi.

Police sources said that the committee will submit its progress report to the IG on the daily basis.

Earlier on October 11, Police had made progress during a probe into the targeted killing of renowned cleric Maulana Adil Khan of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi.

According to the initial probe report by police, a new weapon had been used in the firing incident and only one of the attackers had opened fire on the victims.

“The firing was carried out from a distance of eight feet,” the investigators had found. They had said that the attackers involved in the incident were between the ages of 20 to 25.

