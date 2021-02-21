Committee formed to probe missing baby issue at Karachi hospital

KARACHI: Police on Sunday formed a committee to probe into a case pertaining to a missing baby at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), ARY News reported.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) South, the body will record the statements of doctors at JPMC and Korangi hospital to resolve the mystery, adding that they would register an FIR if found concrete evidence about the twins.

It is pertinent to mention here that a woman reportedly gave birth to twins but the hospital staff handed her just one child in Karachi. The woman got conducted her ultrasound at the radiology department of a Korangi hospital that showed she had twins. She had been admitted at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for labour and delivery a few days back.

The woman was happy that she would soon become the mother of twins but her happiness vanished when the hospital staff handed her just one baby. Responding to her queries, the hospital administration told her that she had a single pregnancy and she gave birth to only one child. Meanwhile, her husband registered a complaint with the police about the incident.

Earlier on February 16, Commenting over the matter Dr. Seemi Jamali, head of the emergency at JPMC had said that confusion was occurred due to ultrasound scan reports performed by the woman from two different laborites.

“Two ultrasounds sans were performed by woman and reports have shown two different results,” she had said, adding that the one ultrasound scan which was performed from private laboratory showed twins but the ultrasound reported carried out by JPMC showed only one child.

