Committee formed for repatriation of Pakistanis stranded abroad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee led by FM Qureshi to ensure an organized and careful repatriation Pakistanis stranded in abroad, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in a statement, here on Friday.

The committee comprises Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division (SAPM) Moeed Yusuf, representatives of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Health (NIH) have been included in the committee.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said overseas Pakistanis who have always significantly contributed to the national economy will not be left alone in this difficult hour.

He said the government is fully cognizant of the problems of overseas Pakistanis including those stranded in different countries.

So far 1600 stranded Pakistanis have been brought back whilst 36000 to 40,000 are still awaiting the return to the homeland, said Qureshi.

He said that Pakistani consulates abroad are extending every possible assistance to the stranded nationals, adding that all resources are being used to provide them accommodation, food and meet their other needs.

Corona relief flights increased

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday increased its relief flights bringing in and taking out passengers to and from the world.

The spokesperson for the national aircraft carrier said that a PIA aircraft will bring in Pakistanis stranded in Denmark back home on April 10.

Another flight due for April 11 will bring back 175 Pakistanis from Kualalumpur Malaysia, while it will also take Malaysian and Singaporean embassy staff and passengers along.

On April 12, a special flight will take Japanese passengers along with essential and medical supplies to Tokyo, Japan.

Pakistanis stranded in Thailand will also be brought back on April 13, 200 Pakistanis stranded in Thailand will hopefully return by Monday.

