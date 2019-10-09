Committee formed to probe flaws in feasibility report of K-4 water project

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday has formed a three-member committee to probe flaws in the feasibility report of the K-4 water project.

According to the sources privy to the matter, serious flaws have been identified in the feasibility report of the city’s mass water project, the K-4 project. In this regard, it was learnt that two important lakes Haleji and Haderohar were not included in the 121-kilometer route of the project from Kenjhar Lake to Karachi.

The phase one of the project was supposed to be completed by July 2018, but despite the passage of 12 years, not a single phase of the project has been completed.

The estimated cost of the project was approximately Rs.25.5 billion, but due to consistent delays, the current cost of completion for the project stands at a whopping, Rs 150 billion, said sources.

The K-4 project is designed to provide 650 million gallons of water daily to Karachi in three phases. The new water supply would be extracted from Keenjhar Lake through three water canals.

Sindh’s Local Bodies Minister, Nasir Hussain Shah while speaking at the floor of Sindh Assembly on Tuesday (yesterday), had demanded a complete inquiry into the delay in completion of the K-4 water project.

He had asked who, was the chairman of the water board when the design of the K-4 project was made.

