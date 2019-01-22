Committee formed to probe into Lasbela road mishap

QUETTA: Balochistan government has formed an investigation team to probe into a dreadful collision between a bus and truck near Lasbela that left at least 27 people dead, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A five member committee notified under leadership of commissioner Kalat has been tasked to submit its recommendations within seven days.

The committee will identify the responsible behind the carnage and will also submit its recommendations to avoid such incidents in the future.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan National Party (BNP) lawmaker Abdul Rauf Mengal had held the National Highway Authority (NHA) responsible for the Lasbela road mishap.

Speaking to the media, he said the rulers didn’t value the precious human lives, adding that the Karachi-Quetta road was an important thoroughfare through which one can travel to Iran, Turkey, Russia, Afghanistan, and other central Asian regions but traffic mishaps had been taking place on it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in the tragic road accident in Lasbela district.

He offered condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for grant of courage to bear the loss.

