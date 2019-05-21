Committee formed to probe rape-slay of minor girl student

RAWALPINDI: A committee headed by two superintendents police has been formed to investigate murder and gang rape of 10-year-old female student in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The deputy inspector general (Operations) said post-mortem of the girl had been conducted and a case had been lodged.

The DIG (Operations) said her forensic and DNA tests were being conducted.

Taking notice of the 10-year old girl, who was allegedly killed after being raped in Islamabad, Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah Tuesday sought report from the IG Islamabad.

Shah has ordered strict action against the culprits involved in the murder of Farishta Mohmand.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested two suspects and further investigation into the matter was underway.

Read More: Interior minister takes notice of Farishta Mohmand’s rape, murder

Earlier, the body of Farishta was found from the federal capital’s Shahzad Town, who had gone missing on May 15.

According to police, the girl was killed after being allegedly raped, with her body thrown in the forest afterwards.

The body had been moved to Poly Clinic for post mortem.

The girl’s family is protesting against the delay in conducting a post-mortem and said authorities took four days to register a first information report.

Last week, the accused Aamir, Rashid Minhas, Naseer, and Azeem allegedly raped the young student as she headed out of her hostel in Rawalpindi. Three of the accused belong to Rawalpindi Police.

