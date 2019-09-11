Committees on Karachi’s issues won’t help, Ghani slams PTI govt

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani, taking aim at the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said on Wednesday the federal government’s forming committees won’t help towards solving Karachi’s issues.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the issues facing the city would resolve once the federal government implements projects it has earmarked for the metropolis.

Had Prime Minister Imran Khan been alive to the reality of ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign, he would have removed Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi from his position, the minister said.

Earlier today, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said he heard about the committee formed by the prime minister on news channels and no one had talked to him about it.

He was talking to the media after paying his respects at the mausoleum to mark the death anniversary of the nation’s father, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Governor Imran Ismail also accompanied him.

He said the cleanliness situation is better in areas where the Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) has been working.

