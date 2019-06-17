Pakistani products take centre stage at Commodity Expo in China

Pakistan’s products have attracted a large number of local and international entrepreneurs at the ongoing South and Southeast Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair in China’s Kunming city, reported Radio Pakistan on Monday.

The objective of the Expo, being held at Kunming’s Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, is to highlight Yunnan’s key role in Chinese President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative, under which Pakistan is pursuing the flagship project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan has set up two hundred stalls at the exhibition to showcase its textiles, leather, gems, handicrafts among other products.

Pakistani businessmen are making headway in highlighting the country’s trade potential in the hotbed of economic activity, China.

Amongst 3,300 corporate entities from 74 countries at the week-long expo, Pakistan’s products have been a massive success and reportedly garnered lots of interest.

The SSACEIF’s inaugural ceremony was attended by President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai, Deputy Mayor of Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, businessmen and senior media representatives from Pakistan.

