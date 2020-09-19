‘Common Expo Centre to be established in four cities of Punjab’

GUJRAT: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that a common Expo Centre would be established in four cities of Punjab to boost industry sector.

Abdul Razak Dawood said this during an official visit to Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Saturday.

A ‘common expo centre’ will be established for Sialkot, Gujrat, Wazirabad and Gujranwala cities, for which the Punjab government will be approached for the allocation of land, said Razak Dawood.

The advisor recognized and appreciated the role of industry in those cities for their contribution to overall exports of Pakistan.

In the meetings with industry representatives, he said Pakistan had been able to successfully deal with the health and economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic because of the effective coordination between the federal and provincial authorities, as well as the private sector.

Dawood underscored that due to those joint efforts and proper implementation of the standard operating procedures, Pakistan was able to bounce back quickly, in terms of exports, as compared to its regional competitors.

